PHOTOS: Army Chief General Manoj Pande Visits Training Establishments in Pune |

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Saturday visited Pune marking a significant engagement with multiple esteemed institutions.

General Pande, who was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers in December 1982, is set to superannuate after 42 years of exemplary service to the nation.

During his visit, General Pande honoured the bravehearts at the Bombay Sappers, Khadki, laying a wreath at the recently renovated 100-year-old war memorial. He was accorded a guard of honour, reflecting the deep respect and admiration of the troops.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a special Sainik Sammelan, General Pande addressed the Bombay Sappers, lauding them for their bravery, technical proficiency, unwavering dedication, and exemplary service to the nation. He encouraged the troops to continue their commitment to excellence and contribute their utmost towards the nation's cause.

Visited CME, MINTSD

General Pande earlier visited the College of Military Engineering, where he addressed the officers undergoing training. He shared insights from his vast experience, inspiring the next generation of military engineers. His interaction with the officers highlighted the importance of technical proficiency and innovative thinking in modern military operations.

At the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD), General Pande engaged with the personnel, acknowledging their crucial role in intelligence and security. He emphasized the importance of their contributions to national defense and encouraged them to continue their dedicated service.

Furthermore, the COAS visited the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Girls Sports Company. He interacted with the young athletes, encouraging them to pursue excellence in their sporting endeavors.

General Pande highlighted the role of sports in building character and fostering teamwork among the youth. He also virtually inaugurated Shooting Discipline for Girls Sports Company at AMU, Mhow in presence of Sandeep Pradhan, DG SAI and Anju Bobby George, Vice President, Athletics Federation of India.

A significant highlight of his visit was the review of the Passing Out Parade at the prestigious National Defence Academy. General Pande addressed the cadets, congratulating them on their achievements and motivating them to uphold the highest standards of military service.

General Pande's visit to Pune underscored his deep connection with the troops and his lasting impact on the institutions he served with distinction. His engagements across multiple institutions highlighted his commitment to excellence and his dedication to nurturing the future leaders of the Indian Army.