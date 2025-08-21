Heavy Rains Paralyse Life In Nashik's Igatpuri: Floods, Landslides Reported; Cars Stranded On Bridge (VIDEOS) | Video Screengrabs

Heavy rains that have been continuing in Nashik's Igatpuri taluka for the last three days have created many problems. Citizens are facing major issues due to floods, landslides, road closures and street lights being off.

Street lights are off in Jambwadi for one and a half months

The street lights have been off for the last one and a half months in the Jambwadi area within the Igatpuri Municipal Council limits. Despite repeated requests from the citizens to the Municipal Council, the lights have not been turned on. Since this area is predominantly tribal and surrounded by forests and mountains, there is a risk of wild animals at night. The situation has worsened due to the current heavy rains, and citizens have demanded that the administration immediately restore the street lights.

Landslide on Talogh–Junwanewadi road

A large landslide has occurred on the Talogh to Junwanewadi road, and mud has spread on the road. Due to this, traffic on this road has come to a standstill. Locals say that this situation has arisen due to soil excavation while road work is in progress. Citizens have demanded that the administration immediately clear the road.

Car stuck on bridge at Deolali Camp

While water was accumulating on the bridge at Sheni in the Deolali Camp area, some passengers got stuck in the middle of the bridge while driving their car. Four to five people in the car were rescued by locals. Officers and staff of Wadiware and Deolali Camp Police Stations reached the spot to rescue operation.

Flood water in Katkari settlement of Ghoti

Water has entered the Katkari settlement in the Prachitraya area of Ghoti Gram Panchayat limits. As the road leading to the settlement has also gone under water, about 25 people from ten families in this area have lost contact with the city. The Katkari families have been forced to take to the streets as their huts and houses have been submerged. They have demanded immediate help and rehabilitation from the administration.

The administration has appealed to the citizens to be alert. They should avoid travelling on waterlogged roads, and in case of any emergency, they have been instructed to contact Igatpuri, Ghoti, Kasara, or Wadiware police stations, as well as the Taluka Disaster Management Cell. Citizens have been urged to follow the instructions of the administration instead of believing in rumours.