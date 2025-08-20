 Nashik: Hemlata Patil Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP
"I left the Congress party due to many wrongdoings and being denied an assembly ticket. The idea behind that was that there is no value for those who maintain loyalty; there is no point in staying in such a place,” Patil said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
After a journey from Congress to Shinde’s Shiv Sena, former opposition leader of Nashik Municipal Corporation Dr. Hemlata Patil finally joined the NCP Ajit Pawar group on Tuesday. Party president and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar welcomed her into the party. 

The party’s entry ceremony held at the party office in Mumbai on Tuesday was attended by senior ministers, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Manikrao Kokate and Narhari Zirwal, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, former MP Devidas Pingale, District President Ravindra Pagar, Ranjana Thackeray, Prerna Balkavde, Yogita Aher, etc.

“Since Ajit Pawar's leadership is capable and courageous, I have decided to join the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) without any expectations," added Dr. Hemlata Patil, Former Leader of Opposition, Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Dr Hemlata Patil, who left the Indian National Congress (INC) in January this year and joined the Shinde Sena. She was defeated in the Nashik Central constituency by the 'Mahavikas Aghadi' in the assembly elections last year.

