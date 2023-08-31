Local Mohalla Committee Meetings In Pune: Community Concerns Take Center Stage |

During the Mohalla Committee meetings of the Pune Municipal Corporation in the Aundh, Baner, Pashan, and Kothrud-Bavdhan areas, a multitude of pressing community concerns came to the forefront on Thursday.

Representatives of the Balewadi Residential Association voiced their demands for action against weekly markets situated near the Pune Municipal Corporation's vegetable market. Additionally, concerns were raised about weekly markets operating without proper permissions in the Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Aundh area, prompting residents to seek a clear timeline for corrective measures.

Mismanagement of garbage

Another significant issue was the mismanagement of garbage in these areas. Attendees pointed out the improper disposal of wet waste, with designated spaces for waste sorting being used incorrectly.

Citizens also emphasized the completion of the Rajmata Jijau memorial project in Aundh and the need to address cleanliness and odor issues around public toilets.

The utilization of Pune Municipal Corporation buildings drew attention, with allegations that they were being rented out for both private and public use by former corporators.

Additional concerns included the garbage problem in the Anandban club area, the need for a dedicated garbage sorting shed, and irregular garbage collection schedules. Issues such as potholes on Sus Road, closed public toilets, and overhead electric wire problems from Sai Chowk to Shiv Nagar also fueled residents' frustration, particularly due to the frequent tree cutting requirements.

Parking challenges

Parking challenges in Aundh were highlighted, along with a demand for the reconstruction of demolished public toilets near DAV School and more timely garbage collection.

Residents also advocated for the relocation of the waste classification shed on Baner Pashan Link Road and the prompt completion of the Baner Pashan Link Road project. Internal road potholes were a common concern, with requests for speedy repairs.

In a separate Mohalla Committee meeting at the Kothrud-Bavdhan Ward Office, the Bavdhan Citizens Forum (BCF) assumed a leading role in addressing community concerns.

The BCF raised concerns about water wastage in Vaidehi Enclave's Todkar Lane, prompting the Ward Office to pledge prompt action by notifying the Water Supply Department. The seriousness with which this issue was taken brought relief to residents.

Educational support to underprivileged students

Another significant focus was providing educational support to underprivileged students attending older municipal schools. The BCF stressed the necessity of obtaining permission from the Board of Education for such initiatives and committed to collaborating with social organizations to assist disadvantaged students.

Residents also stressed the importance of enforcing parking regulations on internal roads by installing appropriate signage (P1/P2/No Parking). This process involves engaging with the police for approval, followed by the Municipal Corporation's implementation.

In a positive development, the removal of unauthorized hoardings, including one in Ramnadi (Lane 8), was already underway. The swift response to residents' concerns was appreciated.

Furthermore, the Ward Office communicated the need for a pipeline upgrade to Sumedha Society, receiving approval and appreciation from residents. Infrastructure improvements for Bavdhan Budruk, including connecting drainage and water supply lines at Narveer Tanaji Tarun Mandal (Bavdhan Budruk) Sabha Mandap, demonstrated a proactive approach to enhancing community infrastructure.

The meeting revealed that budget allocations for street lights, suggested by the BCF, would soon translate into tangible improvements, contributing to the safety and ambiance of local streets.

Residents were further delighted to learn that various projects, including those related to PVPIT, Ellora Wines, and Tinsel Town Road, had received necessary approvals and completed tender processes, paving the way for anticipated progress in the community.