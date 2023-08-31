Fake Traffic E-Challan Scam: Pune Traffic Police Issues Advisory | Representative picture

Pune Traffic Police has issued an advisory against a new type of scam in which cyber fraudsters are sending fake traffic e-challan messages to people, asking them to pay fines for various traffic violations by providing a web link for payments.

The Pune Traffic Police have sounded the alarm, urging people to exercise caution and avoid falling victim to these scams to prevent potential theft.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vijaykumar Magar, stressed the importance of recognizing that "authorized messages regarding pending challans are exclusively dispatched by the police and do not include any photographs or embedded links." He cautioned that cybercriminals manipulate message content to lure recipients into clicking on misleading links and strongly advised citizens against responding to such messages.

File complaint if you get such message

Meenal Supe-Patil, Senior Police Inspector of the Cyber Crime Branch, emphasized the need for scepticism toward such messages, warning individuals not to place undue trust in seemingly enticing offers or notifications.

Magar advised, "If you encounter such scams, it is crucial to file an official complaint with the police immediately."

The surge in cyber fraud is posing a contemporary challenge in the landscape of crime, with perpetrators exploiting various avenues. Innocent individuals are often the primary targets of these scams, which encompass enticing offers such as fictitious gift schemes, self-help programs, fraudulent online sales, dubious online tasks, and false job opportunities and now the fake traffic e-challan scam.

These deceptive messages are skillfully crafted to appear authentic, depicting alleged traffic rule violations along with threats of associated penalties. Perpetrators embed links within these messages, which, if clicked, can potentially lead to theft or unauthorized access to personal data.

