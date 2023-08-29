Mumbai News: 12 People Duped of ₹1.6 Crore In Gold Investment Scam That Promised To Double Money

Representative Image

A group of 12 people have filed a complaint with the Amboli police in Mumbai, alleging that they were duped of Rs 1.6 crore by a gold investment scheme. The complainants said they were lured by the promise of doubling their money in 30 days.

The accused, Alokh Sukhdev Pramanik, is a resident of Andheri. He allegedly told the complainants that they could earn good profits by investing money in gold in a company called Swami Krupa Business Solution Pvt Ltd, which is in Dadar.

The complainants said they transferred a total of Rs 76.91 lakh to Pramanik's bank account. They also deposited Rs 21.51 lakh online and gave him 15 gold coins worth Rs 8.10 lakh.

However, Pramanik failed to double their money as promised. He also stopped responding to their calls and messages.

The police have registered an FIR against Pramanik under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. They are investigating whether Pramanik has cheated other people as well.

The police have also advised people to be careful before investing in any scheme. They should only invest in schemes that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

