Pune: Miss World Visits Sassoon Hospital; Lauds Work Done By Mukul Madhav Foundation

Miss World Karolina Bielawska, who is currently in India and exploring the country, visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune facilitated by Finolex Industries and Mukul Madhav Foundation on Wednesday.



Accompanying her were Miss India 2023 winner Sini Shetty, Julia Morley, Chairperson of the Miss World Organization, Salman Ahmed, Founder of PME Entertainment, and singer Hadis Ahmed. The delegation explored the healthcare facilities at Sassoon General Hospital and expressed their appreciation for the contributions of Ritu Chhabria and the Mukul Madhav Foundation.



The delegation was welcomed by key figures including Director of Medical Education & Research Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital Dr Sanjiv Thakur, Head of Pediatric Department Dr Arati Kinikar, Dr Sameer Pawar, Head of NICU, and representatives from the Mukul Madhav Foundation. Dr Thakur provided insights into the hospital's medical facilities and highlighted the contributions of various organizations, including the Mukul Madhav Foundation, in upgrading departments such as NICU, Dental, Endoscopy, and Liver Transplant.

'We are being treated very warmly'

Karolina Bielawska said, “It’s my first time in India and we are being treated very warmly. I was very happy to see the health facilities here. All doctors, nurses and staff are very polite and care for patients. The service provided to the poor and needy patients of the society is commendable. I am very grateful that I am able to see it. We will do our best to support it. I want to say thanks from the bottom of my heart to all healthcare workers across the nation because without you we would never be here. You all are doing such an incredible and difficult job. I thank you again for serving society and the nation"



Julia Morley commended the work of the Mukul Madhav Foundation and emphasized the importance of investing in such initiatives to make a positive impact on society.



Sini Shetty expressed her gratitude for witnessing the improvements brought about by the Mukul Madhav Foundation at Sassoon General Hospital, not only in healthcare departments but also in providing clean and hygienic waiting areas for relatives.



Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Managing Trustee of the Mukul Madhav Foundation, expressed pride in hosting influential international women at the NICU and thanked Salman and Hadis for initiating the visit.



Karolina Bielawska also shared her desire to work in Bollywood, expressing interest in collaborating with renowned figures like Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also lauded India's achievements in space exploration, particularly the Chandrayaan-3 mission.



Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. She is a Polish model, TV presenter, social activist, UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist and publicist. Karolina Bielawska is on the India tour for the upcoming Miss World 2023.

