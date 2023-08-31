Traffic On Pune-Bound Lanes Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Stopped For 2 Hours On Friday For Gantry Work | File

Traffic on the Pune-bound lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be stopped for two hours on Friday to erect a gantry at Lonavala, an official said.

The work will take place between 12 noon and 2 pm and Pune-bound motorists are urged to exit the expressway at Khandala Ghat and re-enter it at Valavan toll plaza near Lonavala, a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation release said on Thursday.

The 95-kilometre expressway, which connects the state's two biggest cities, is the country's first access-controlled route and was operationalized in 2002.

Read Also Pune: Physical Education Teacher Accused Of Molesting Minor Girl During Sports Class In Viman Nagar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)