 Traffic On Pune-Bound Lanes Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Stopped For 2 Hours On Friday For Gantry Work
The 95-kilometre expressway, which connects the state's two biggest cities, is the country's first access-controlled route and was operationalized in 2002.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Traffic on the Pune-bound lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be stopped for two hours on Friday to erect a gantry at Lonavala, an official said.

The work will take place between 12 noon and 2 pm and Pune-bound motorists are urged to exit the expressway at Khandala Ghat and re-enter it at Valavan toll plaza near Lonavala, a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation release said on Thursday.

