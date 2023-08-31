Pune: Physical Education Teacher Accused Of Molesting Minor Girl During Sports Class In Viman Nagar

Physical Education Teacher Accused Of Molesting Minor Girl During Sports Class In Viman Nagar | Representative Image

Viman Nagar: In a distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through Pune's Viman Nagar, a physical education teacher stands accused of molesting young girls during a sports class. The incident came to light when a mother lodged a complaint (G. Reg. No. 458/23) at the Airport Police Station (Viman Nagar Police Station), exposing a deeply troubling situation.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Deshmukh from Rest. Dadachi Vasti, Lohgaon, is alleged to have committed the offense on August 26. As per the police report, Deshmukh is a physical education teacher at a school in Lohgaon. The incident transpired approximately two weeks ago when a 10-year-old girl, attending the school, was subjected to inappropriate advances by the accused during a physical education class.

The accused purportedly crossed boundaries by touching the young girl's body inappropriately with malicious intent. Moreover, it is reported that he extended his misconduct by targeting another girl in a similar manner. He allegedly questioned her about her experience during the physical education class while making inappropriate remarks.

Police Sub-Inspector Chaudhary (PSI Chaudhary) is leading the ongoing investigation into this distressing case. The authorities have swiftly responded to the complaint, registering a case against the accused teacher in accordance with the law. This incident has sparked outrage and concerns within the community, emphasizing the urgent need for stringent actions against such perpetrators.

As the investigation unfolds, parents, guardians, and citizens are left grappling with the distressing reality of a trusted teacher allegedly betraying the safety and well-being of young students. The case underscores the vital importance of creating and maintaining safe educational environments that safeguard the rights and dignity of every child.

