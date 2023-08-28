 2023 EducationUSA: University Fair in Pune Provides Insight Into US Higher Education Opportunities
2023 EducationUSA: University Fair in Pune Provides Insight Into US Higher Education Opportunities

The fair featured representatives from 38 accredited American universities and colleges, offering a valuable chance for students and parents to directly engage with these institutions. Students interested in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs attended this free event.

Monday, August 28, 2023
article-image
The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy, hosted the 2023 EducationUSA University Fair. This event took place on Monday at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on Bundgarden Road.

The American higher education institutions participating in the fair cover a diverse range of academic programs across different levels, from undergraduate to doctoral. Attendees had the opportunity to gather information about various programs and admission criteria directly from the representatives. Furthermore, interactions with EducationUSA advisers and U.S. Embassy representatives provided insight into the U.S. student visa application process and various aspects of studying and living in the United States.

Students from various districts of Maharashtra participate

Sita Raiter, Deputy Cultural Attaché, expressed enthusiasm for supporting Indian students in their endeavours, emphasizing the United States' commitment to assisting them on their path to success.

Aditi Lele, an EducationUSA adviser, highlighted the fair's tremendous response, noting the participation of students from various districts such as Latur, Buldhana, and Ahmednagar. The fair serves as a platform to connect students with the appropriate channels to pursue education at U.S. universities.

These in-person events are being held across eight Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, spanning from August 26, 2023, to September 3, 2023.

EducationUSA, a trusted source of information about U.S. higher education, operates under the U.S. Department of State's network of international student advising centers. Through education fairs, outreach efforts, and online sessions, EducationUSA Centers provide accurate and up-to-date information about studying in the United States, assisting prospective students in making informed decisions about their educational journey.

2023 EducationUSA: University Fair in Pune Provides Insight Into US Higher Education Opportunities

