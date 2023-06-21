PM Modi Meets US Experts From Academia To Strengthen Education Sector With Focus On Innovation

PM Modi Meets Group Of Leading Experts From Different Sectors During His US Visit |

On the first day of his four-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US academicians and discussed ways to collaborate on skill development and innovation in the country. PM Modi shared the news on Twitter, writing, “In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our National Education Policy."

In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our National Education Policy. pic.twitter.com/SZFvsxYvIZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Those who met PM Modi include Dr. Robert J Jones, Crop scientist, accomplished vocalist and Chancellor of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University; Dr. Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego; Dr. Satish Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo & Co-Chair of the Association of American Universities Task Force on Expanding US-India Universities Partnerships; Professor Jagmohan Raju, Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Madhav V. Rajan, Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago; Professor Rattan Lal, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science, Ohio State University; Dr. Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University & Faculty Fellow and Lead for Technology Innovation & Impact at Center for Innovation & Global Health, Stanford University.

Prime Minister invited them to enhance their presence in India as it embarks on its transformation during the Amritkaal.

They discussed the possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India's New Education Policy.

Academics shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise with the PM. The experts and PM Modi discussed a range of developmental and geo-political issues.

A statement shared by Ministry of External Affairs mentioned the possibilities of research collaboration, two way academic exchanges between India and US under the National Education Policy 2020. Further, these eminent scholars discussed the prospectus and future of educational sector in India.

Read Also PM Modi’s US visit reflects New India