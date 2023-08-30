Pune: Parvati Police Apprehend Five Thieves Behind Jewelry Heists in Multi-City Crime Spree | Unsplash

Five thieves were apprehended by the Parvati police on Wednesday for their involvement in a series of criminal activities. The group had committed five separate crimes, resulting in the theft of jewelry valued at seven lakhs. These individuals were facing a total of 30 cases registered against them in different locations, including Jalgaon, Akola, Pune, and Amravati.

The incident that led to their capture took place on August 24 when they forcibly snatched jewellery from a woman who was travelling in a rickshaw in a hilly area. On the same day, they targeted another woman, a pedestrian in Sadashiv Peth, and made off with her jewelry. The Parvati Police took charge of the investigation, with Assistant Commissioner of Police Appasaheb Shewale overseeing the case. Sub-inspectors Sunil Jagdale and Chandrakant Kamthe scrutinized CCTV footage as part of the investigative process.

The breakthrough occurred when Police Officer Kishore Wale received information regarding the whereabouts of the thieves. Acting swiftly on this tip, they set up a trap and apprehended the thieves, who were attempting to escape from Shivajinagar to Jalgaon on a passenger bus.

The arrested thieves, identified as Akash Dnyaneshwar Suryavanshi, Lokesh Mukunda Mahajan, Prasad alias Paresh Sanjay Mahajan, Sandeep Arvind Patil, and Deepak Ramesh Shirasath, have confessed to their involvement in multiple jewelry thefts across various areas, including Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bibvewadi, Sahkarnagar, and Vishram Bagh police station limits.

The successful resolution of this case was made possible through the diligent efforts of team, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Praveen Kumar Patil and Assistant Commissioner Appasaheb Shewale. Key roles were also played by officers such as Senior Police Inspector Jairam Paigude and Crime Branch Inspector Vijay Khomane, along with the dedication of Constables Kundan Shinde, Prakash Margaje, Amit Surve, Anis Tamboli, and Dayanand Telange-Patil.