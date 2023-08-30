Pune News: Civic Body Cracks Down On Unauthorized Hoardings; Notices Sent To 357 Owners | Representative Picture

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a rigorous campaign against unauthorized hoardings. A total of 357 hoarding owners have received show cause notices as part of this crackdown. Spearheaded by the Sky Sign and License Department of PCMC, this action seeks to put an end to the unauthorized display of advertisements.

Subhash Ingle, Deputy Commissioner of the Sky Sign and License Department, stated that strong measures will be taken against hoardings that fail to comply if a satisfactory response is not received. In such instances, the unauthorized hoardings will be dismantled, and the affected areas will be taken under civic custody. The show cause notices have been issued due to a variety of violations, including erecting oversized hoardings, displaying advertisements on both sides without proper authorization (even when permission was granted for only one side), and not displaying a small board indicating the granted permission number.

Action Taken On Illegal Hoardings

A comprehensive approach is being taken to tackle the issue of unauthorized hoardings. Ingle emphasized the city's firm stance against any form of unauthorized advertising. Since April 20 until now, a total of 168 illicit hoardings have been dismantled. Of these, 95 were voluntarily removed by the hoarding owners, while civic authorities intervened to demolish and seize the remaining 73 hoardings. This dismantling effort has generated revenue amounting to ₹2.30 crore from the sale of the dismantled materials. Additionally, out of the 281 cases related to illegal hoardings that were brought before the court, the civic body has successfully collected fees totaling ₹4.19 crore from 263 hoardings.

