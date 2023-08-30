Pune: 4 Dead In Fire At Hardware Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Visuals Surface |

Pune: In a tragic incident, four people died in a fire in the Purnanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district on Wednesday morning. The fire gutted at an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today. PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) Fire Department rushed to the spot immediately.

Visuals of the site show black smoke coming out of the shop along with goods burnt completely. The incident reportedly took place at 5.25 am in the shop located in Pooja Heights building at Purna Nagar in Chikhli area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

"So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building's ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation told news agency PTI. The blaze has been extinguished and cooling process is on, he said.

Deceased Identified

Local officials informed media that a short-circuit may have caused the fire. However, an investigation is on, they added. The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (48), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Chowdhary (13).

