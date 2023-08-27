Mumbai News: 3 Dead, 5 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Santacruz's Galaxy Hotel; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Three people died while five people were injured in a fire that broke out in the Galaxy Hotel in the Santacruz area of ​​Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Police and local authorities have rushed to the spot.

The blaze was reported on the third floor of the hotel at around 1.17 pm after which four fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control and six people have been safely rescued so far.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

