Santacruz House Burglary Case: Accused Confesses After Fingerprint Match

In a remarkably swift resolution, the Nirmal Nagar Police apprehended the individual behind a recent house burglary in Santacruz that occurred just two days prior. The arrested suspect, identified as Adil Ahmad Iqbal Ahmed Shaikh, was found in possession of stolen property valued at Rs four lakhs. The police employed a clever ruse involving a fingerprint match to swiftly crack the case.

The victim of the burglary, Farah Khan, resides with her family on Masjid Road, Santacruz (East), in the Kalaywala Chal area. Khan and her husband were away for work when the incident transpired, leaving their home unattended. Upon returning, their son discovered the burglary at around 3:30 pm. The unidentified intruder had managed to make off with various gold ornaments valued at four lakhs.

Promptly reporting the incident, Khan's family approached the Nirmal Nagar Police. Senior Police Inspector Shrimant Shinde assigned the investigation to Police Sub-Inspector Rajendra Mali. Mali, along with his team, meticulously reviewed over twenty CCTV footages from the vicinity and detained five suspects for questioning.

During the interrogation process, one of the suspects displayed suspicious behavior. Isolating him for further inquiry, the police obtained his fingerprint on a sheet of paper. Several hours later, the police returned to the suspect and informed him that the fingerprint analysis had been completed. Craftily, the police shared that his fingerprint matched the one found at the crime scene.

Confronted with this information, the accused confessed to the crime and disclosed his involvement in the theft. He subsequently surrendered all the stolen jewelry to the police. Remarkably, within a matter of hours, the police not only unraveled the burglary that had occurred just days earlier but also arrested the perpetrator and recovered the entirety of the stolen items.

