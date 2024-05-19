Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Final Phase Of Polling Begins With Key Contests In Mumbai Amid High Security

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Polling in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, will be held on Monday in the fifth and last phase of general elections in the state.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Bharati Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi) are among the key nominees of the BJP, which has also fielded lawyer Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central).

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan) and city Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad (Mumbai North Central) are also in the fray.

According to political experts, tough fight is expected between Mihir Kotecha (BJP) and Sanjay Dina Patil (UBT) at North East, Anil Desai (UBT) and Rahul Shewale (Shiv Sena) at South Central, Ravindra Waikar (Shiv Sena) and Amol Kirtikar (UBT) at North West.

The BJP-led alliance is heavily banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s star power to retain their stronghold. His speech at Shivaji Park and road show at Ghatkopar received tremendous response from Mumbaikars.

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray is focusing on the issues such as stealing of investment from Maharashtra, Modi's 'nakli Shiv Sena' remark and MVA government's work during Covid-19 period.

Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary S Chokkalingam said, “24,579 polling stations have been set up in the polling areas. As may as 41,897 ballot units (BU) and 24,579 VVPATs are available for the 13 constituencies. Altogether, 2,46,69,544 persons are eligible to cast vote, including 1,31,38,526 men, 1,15,28,278 women and 2,740 from the third gender.”

The Election Commission (EC) has prohibited to carry mobile phones within 100 meters of the polling station area.

Voters above 85 years of age as well as disabled voters have been provided with the facility of home voting as per their wish. Ramps and wheelchair facilities have also been made available at polling stations for disabled voters.

According to the EC, 50,970 weapons have been deposited till May 15. Nearly 1,136 weapons were confiscated by canceling licenses. As many as 1,976 illegal arms were seized.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), preventive action has been taken against 1,27,837 persons under the CRPC Act. Rs 74.35 crore in cash and liquor worth Rs48.36 crore was seized in the state from March 1 to May 16. Precious metals worth Rs185.55 crore, drugs worth Rs264.69 crore, freebies worth Rs47 lakh have also been seized.

During March 16 to May 16, about 6,385 complaints regarding violation of MCC have been received on Vigil app across the state and 6,378 have been resolved. Also, out of 49,543 complaints received on the NGSP portal, 48,490 have been resolved.