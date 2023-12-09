Good News! E-double Decker Buses Are Coming Soon To Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad

Representative Image | File Photo

In a positive development for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is contemplating the inclusion of cutting-edge e-double decker buses into its fleet.

According to reports, a proposal has been put forth for these buses in Pune and PCMC, currently under review. Once approved, 12 buses are slated to operate in Pune, while 8 will serve Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Reportedly, these buses will be designed similarly to Mumbai's double-decker buses, featuring an upper deck. They're planned to accommodate approximately 36 passengers on the upper deck, 36 on the lower deck, and 11 standing passengers, offering a vibrant and comfortable travel experience.

Electric buses in Pune

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) website, PMPML currently operates one of the largest fleets of electric buses in India. The e-buses were introduced in the city in 2019 and it has since garnered a positive response. "In addition to economic benefits, the transition to e-buses can reduce transportation-related carbon dioxide (CO2) and fine particulate matter emissions (PM2.5)," states PMC on the website.

