 Pune: 342 Additional PMPML Buses To Alandi For Kartiki Yatra
PMPML has urged devotees and citizens alike to avail themselves of the extended bus services and offers cooperation in ensuring a smooth commuting experience.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
In commemoration of Sant Shree Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Sanjivan Samadhi Ceremony and Kartiki Ekadashi, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has extended bus services till December 12.

A total of 342 additional buses will enhance commuter convenience, covering key routes including Swargate, Hadapsar, Pune Station, Manapa Bhavan, Nigdi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Dehugaon, Bhosari, and Rahatani stations to Alandi.

Read Also
Pune: Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Alandi Road During Kartiki Yatra
