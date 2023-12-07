Pune: 342 Additional PMPML Buses To Alandi For Kartiki Yatra |

In commemoration of Sant Shree Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Sanjivan Samadhi Ceremony and Kartiki Ekadashi, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has extended bus services till December 12.

A total of 342 additional buses will enhance commuter convenience, covering key routes including Swargate, Hadapsar, Pune Station, Manapa Bhavan, Nigdi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Dehugaon, Bhosari, and Rahatani stations to Alandi.

PMPML has urged devotees and citizens alike to avail themselves of the extended bus services and offers cooperation in ensuring a smooth commuting experience.

कार्तिकी एकादशी व संतश्रेष्ठ श्री ज्ञानेश्वर महाराज यांच्या संजीवन समाधी सोहळ्या निमित्त श्री क्षेत्र आळंदी यात्रेसाठी पीएमपीएमएल कडून ज्यादा बसेसचे नियोजन करण्यात येत आहे. यात्रेसाठी देण्यात येणाऱ्या जादा बससेवेसाठी रात्रौ १० वा.नंतर तिकिट दरा पेक्षा रूपये ५/- जादा तिकिट दर… pic.twitter.com/neziTq2JX7 — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) December 4, 2023