Pune: Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Alandi Road During Kartiki Yatra | FPJ

Amidst the ongoing Kartiki Yatra – 2023, which is scheduled to continue until December 12, significant adjustments to traffic arrangements have been announced to accommodate the surge of devotees heading to Alandi for the revered Sant Shri Gyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjivan Samadhi event. Given the potential for a substantial influx of pilgrims, the Pune Traffic Police are taking proactive measures to mitigate possible traffic congestion in the area.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and prevent disruptions, the Pune Traffic Police have decided to implement crucial changes until December 12. During this period, heavy vehicles traveling from Ahmednagar to Alandi via Markal Marg will face restrictions. An alternative route has been designated to facilitate travel during this period, diverting traffic via Lonikand.

Authorities are urging the cooperation of all travelers during the Kartik Yatra period to guarantee a peaceful and secure pilgrimage experience for the devotees. Commuters are strongly encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and explore alternative routes to circumvent potential delays.