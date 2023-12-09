 Pune: 4 Central Teams To Visit 8 Districts In Maharashtra To Review Drought Situation
This move follows the Maharashtra government's declaration of drought in 40 talukas due to scanty rainfall on October 31, seeking assistance from the Centre

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Pune: 4 Central Teams To Visit 8 Districts In Maharashtra To Review Drought Situation

Four inter-ministerial central teams are scheduled to visit eight districts of Maharashtra on December 13 and 14 to assess the drought situation, as per an official release.

The teams will receive briefings at the Pune divisional commissioner's office before their visits to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Pune, Solapur, Nasik, and Jalgaon districts, according to the release.

This move follows the Maharashtra government's declaration of drought in 40 talukas due to scanty rainfall on October 31, seeking assistance from the Centre.

The decision to declare drought was made during a state cabinet meeting based on information provided by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department regarding the crop water situation.

Fadnavis seeks Modi's help to make Maharashtra drought-free

In October, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help to expedite ambitious river-linking water projects aimed at making Maharashtra drought-free.

During Modi’s visit to Ahmednagar, Fadnavis highlighted the issue of drought in parts of Maharashtra, stating, “Almost 50% of Maharashtra is drought-prone. To address the problems, we have to work on a lasting solution.”

Fadnavis elaborated on two major projects underway, including diverting Konkan river water into the Godavari basin to assist with drought relief in Marathwada and North Maharashtra. Additionally, he highlighted the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project, designed to address drought in Western Vidarbha.

Expressing the need for PM’s assistance, Fadnavis said, “I request the PM to help us in taking forward these projects. If we receive central funds and guidance it will progress rapidly.”

