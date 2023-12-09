NIA Raids In Maharashtra: Locations In Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Padgha & Pune Searched In ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case

NIA | File Picture

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (November 9) carried out raids across Maharashtra in connection to an ISIS terror conspiracy case. The NIA searched two places in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city and one in Bhayander. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also conducted raids in Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Padgha, and Pune leading to the detention of 15 individual suspects. Raids were also held in Karnataka by the agency in connection to the case.

Saquib Nachan detained

The NIA also raided Saquib Nachan's residence, revealing potential links to the ISIS terror module. The agency detained Saquib Nachan.

Saquib Nachan's son, Shamil Nachan, is already under arrest in connection with the ISIS Maharashtra terror module case and is presently in judicial custody.

Raids in coordination with local police forces

The NIA raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, they said.

Terror case

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates. The accused had pledged allegiance to the ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS. They had also formed a terrorist gang.

The terrorist organizations were recruiting like-minded youth and brainwashing the potential recruits into their fold. They also held religious classes to promote extremist ideology and wage violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India.