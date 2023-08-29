NIA Rearrests ISIS Maharashtra Terror Module Accused In 2022 Rajasthan Terror Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two individuals accused of being part of the ISIS Maharashtra module in a Rajasthan terror conspiracy case from 2022. The NIA re-arrested and produced Mohammad Yunis Saki and Imran Khan, also known as Yusuf, in a Jaipur court and took them into custody. Both have been absconding accused in the Rajasthan terror conspiracy case of 2022, and a reward of 5 lakhs was offered. In the terror conspiracy, Imran Khan was declared as a mastermind.

Imran Khan alias Yusuf and Mohammad Yunis Saki and were already arrested by the NIA in the Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module case and were in judicial custody. They were both accused who had been on the run in the Rajasthan terror conspiracy case. The NIA rearrested them and took custody in a 2002 case related to the seizure of explosive and IED materials from the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, as part of the ISIS terror conspiracy by the 'SUFA' terror outfit. The NIA filed a chargesheet in the case in September 2022, and both Yunis Saki and Imran Khan alias Yusuf were declared absconding in the case.

On March 30, 2022, during a blockade in Nimbahera, Chittorgarh, three terrorists - Zubair, Altmas, and Saifullah - who were traveling in a vehicle with MP number, were arrested with 12 kg of explosive material. They were planning to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan. The NIA conducted raids at several locations in Madhya Pradesh, recovering explosive materials and arresting 9 individuals in connection with the case. The alleged masterminds, Imran and Saki, managed to escape successfully.According to the chargesheet filed against 11 accused investigations revealed that the main conspirator in the crime, Imran Khan of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, and the co-accused Saki were members of the Sufa terrorist gang. They had conspired to commit terrorist acts. The NIA investigation also revealed that they were inspired by the ideology and activities of the global terror group ISIS. As part of the conspiracy, they procured arms, ammunition, and explosive materials for waging war and carrying out terrorist acts. It has also been revealed that Khan used to hold meetings and provide training in the fabrication and assembly of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to other co-accused individuals at his Ratlam farmhouse.

The NIA expects that the arrest of these individuals will help the agency establish missing links in the case and uncover the outfit's connections to active members and sleeper modules of ISIS in India. Mohammad Yunis Saki and Imran Khan were actively involved in spreading the ISIS ideology before their arrests in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the NIA had seized explosives and various components used in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the possession of the accused individuals wanted in case RC-18/2022/NIA/DLI. Subsequent investigations revealed that the two men had procured materials and substances for making IEDs with the intention of spreading terror in Rajasthan and other parts of India.

The arrested duo were highly trained in IED fabrication and were also involved in training their co-accused in making such devices at the poultry farm owned by the mastermind, Imran Khan. poultry farm was seized by the NIA last month.

After fleeing to Mumbai and subsequently settling in Pune last year, they organized at least two IED Training & Fabrication Workshops in Pune before arrest.

