TET Scam: Ex-MSCE Commissioner Tukaram Supe Amassed Assets Worth ₹7 Crore, Including Tractor, Gold, Flats, And Land In Pune, Thane, Nashik |

The anti-corruption department has launched an investigation into the former education officer, Tukaram Namdev Supe, the primary accused in the 'TET' scam. He is alleged to have accumulated misappropriated funds through illegal and corrupt means.

The ACB conducted a search of his residence, revealing a new property valued at Rs 3 crore 95 lakh 35 thousand 795. The investigation unveiled that he had acquired lands and flats across Pune, Thane, and Nashik districts, registering them in the names of his wife, children, and relatives.

145 tola of gold seized

Earlier, the ACB had seized cash amounting to Rs 2 crore 87 lakh 99 thousand 590, 145 tola of gold, and property worth Rs 3 crore 59 lakh 99 thousand 590. The total assets disclosed so far amount to Rs 7 crore 55 lakh 35 thousand 385.

Recently, the ACB registered a case against Tukaram Namdev Supe (age 59, residence Kalpataru, Gangarde Nagar, Opposite Sudarshan Hospital, Pimple Gurav) at Sangvi Police Station. The case was filed under Section 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, and Section 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act 2018.

Police Inspector Shriram Vishnu Shinde filed a complaint in this matter. Following the case registration, Supe's bungalow in Kalpataru, Pimple Gurav, was searched, revealing details of his property worth crores of rupees. Additionally, a revolver of L32 bore was seized.

List of new properties

The list of new properties includes a four-storied building named Kalpataru in Supe's name (Rs 1 crore 71 lakhs), a flat in Vadmukh Wadi, Pimpri Chinchwad (Rs 20 lakhs), a three-storied building named Shri Dattakripa in Pimple Gurav (Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand).

A four-storied building with a ground floor in Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari (Rs 65 lakhs) in the name of his wife, son, and daughter. A flat in Wadala Shivar, Nashik (Rs 15 lakhs) in his name, a flat in Alpesh Apartment, Thane (Rs 25 lakhs) in his wife's name,

A land in Patgav, Murbad, Thane (Rs 3 lakh 42 thousand) in his wife's name has also been identified. Other assets registered in other people's names include land at Kolwadi in Junnar (Rs 4 lakh 50 thousand) and lands in Malwadi, Junnar (Rs 6 lakh 20 thousand) and Phalode, Ambegaon taluka (Rs 9 lakh 50 thousand).

The investigation also revealed he owns a car worth seven lakhs, a tractor worth five and a half lakhs, and two two-wheelers. Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhuri Bhosale is conducting the investigation under the guidance of ACB Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe and Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Sheetal Janave.