Pune: IAS Officer Arrested By CBI For Bribery, ₹6 Crore Cash Recovered

Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant arrest of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, alleging his involvement in demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. The accused, identified as Dr. Anil Ganpatrao Ramod, served as the Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune, and was also an arbitrator for Pune, Satara, and Solapur Districts for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Following the arrest, searches were conducted at multiple locations, leading to the recovery of substantial cash, property documents, and other incriminating evidence.

Bribery Allegations and Land Acquisition Cases:

The CBI initiated a case based on a complaint against the accused IAS officer, who was responsible for handling land acquisition law-related cases for farmers in Satara and Solapur Districts. The complainant alleged that the accused purposely delayed their cases and demanded a 10 percent cut from the increased compensation amount. Eventually, the accused settled for Rs 8 lakh as undue advantage for facilitating higher compensation.

The CBI devised a plan and caught the accused IAS officer red-handed while he was demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh. The agency will produce the arrested accused before the Competent Court at Shivajinagar, Pune, on Saturday.

Recovery of Cash and Incriminating Documents

During the searches conducted at the accused's official and residential premises in Pune, the CBI recovered a substantial amount of cash, approximately Rs 6 crore. Furthermore, property-related documents pertaining to 14 immovable properties registered under the accused's name and family were seized. The investigation also uncovered investment and bank account details, as well as other incriminating documents.

The arrest of an IAS officer for alleged bribery highlights the commitment of the Central Bureau of Investigation to combat corruption. The recovery of significant cash, property documents, and other evidence serves as a crucial step in the ongoing investigation. The case demonstrates the agency's dedication to maintaining integrity and holding accountable those involved in corrupt practices.

Read Also Mumbai: CBI Investigates Customs Cartel Case With Hawala Angle