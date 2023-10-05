Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Circle Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale Documents In Murbad Taluka

Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale Documents In Murbad Taluka | Representational Image

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 54-year-old circle officer from Murbad in Thane on October 4, alleging his involvement in demanding and accepting bribes. The official was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for completing the necessary documents required for a land sale transaction in Taluka Murbad.

The circle official in question has been identified as Sudhir Pandurang Bombay, who is affiliated with Murbad Taluka in Thane district.

ACB conducts sting operation

ACB received a complaint on September 8 regarding the solicitation of a bribe for the approval of a document related to the sale transaction of land in Taluka Murbad.

After verifying the complaint, ACB confirmed that the official initially demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 but eventually settled for Rs 50,000. Acting on the complaint, ACB set up a sting operation and caught the official red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as a bribe on October 4th.