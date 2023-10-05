 Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Circle Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale Documents In Murbad Taluka
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Circle Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale Documents In Murbad Taluka

Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Circle Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale Documents In Murbad Taluka

The circle official in question has been identified as Sudhir Pandurang Bombay, who is affiliated with Murbad Taluka in Thane district.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale Documents In Murbad Taluka | Representational Image

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 54-year-old circle officer from Murbad in Thane on October 4, alleging his involvement in demanding and accepting bribes. The official was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for completing the necessary documents required for a land sale transaction in Taluka Murbad.

The circle official in question has been identified as Sudhir Pandurang Bombay, who is affiliated with Murbad Taluka in Thane district.

ACB conducts sting operation

ACB received a complaint on September 8 regarding the solicitation of a bribe for the approval of a document related to the sale transaction of land in Taluka Murbad.

After verifying the complaint, ACB confirmed that the official initially demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 but eventually settled for Rs 50,000. Acting on the complaint, ACB set up a sting operation and caught the official red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as a bribe on October 4th.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists To Move NGT Against Balaji Temple Plot Green 'Violation'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Soak In The Sounds Of Indian Classical Music At Raagdari GENNXT Festival At Prithvi Theatre 

Soak In The Sounds Of Indian Classical Music At Raagdari GENNXT Festival At Prithvi Theatre 

Thane: Nine Students Of Civic-Run Medical College Suspended For Ragging

Thane: Nine Students Of Civic-Run Medical College Suspended For Ragging

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: NHSRCL Achieves Major Milestone As 1st Mountain Tunnel...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: NHSRCL Achieves Major Milestone As 1st Mountain Tunnel...

Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Circle Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale...

Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Circle Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale...

Man Forges Signature Of Maha DCM Fadnavis To Transfer MSEDCL Engineer; Arrested

Man Forges Signature Of Maha DCM Fadnavis To Transfer MSEDCL Engineer; Arrested