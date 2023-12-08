Pune: Key Accused In Rs 4,700-Crore Samruddha Jeevan Chit Fund Scam Arrested by Maharashtra CID

Representational Picture |

The Maharashtra State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has successfully apprehended a crucial fugitive Ramling Hinge linked to the Rs 4,700-crore chit fund scam orchestrated by Pune-based Samruddha Jeevan Group, reported Indian Express.

This elaborate financial fraud targeted nearly 64 lakh small-scale investors across India, enticing them with promises of substantial returns through various agricultural schemes, including ventures in cattle and goat farming.

CID's investigation spans multiple offences registered in Pune, Jalgaon, and Osmanabad districts of Maharashtra between 2015 and 2016 against Samruddha Jeevan Group's companies. The Chairman and Managing Director, Mahesh Motewar, along with several family members and key officials, faces a total of 26 criminal cases filed by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and state police in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, among others.

Out of 25, 16 accused arrested so far

Acting on specific intelligence, the CID apprehended Ramling Hinge (56), one of the Directors of the group who had been evading authorities for the past seven years. Hinge, instrumental in the criminal conspiracy involving fund misappropriation, was arrested at a movie theatre on Satara Road following a well-coordinated operation. Out of the 25 accused in the case, 16 have been arrested so far, including Motewar and his family members, all currently out on bail.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) uncovered various irregularities and malpractices within the company, highlighting its operation of schemes without the necessary authorizations mandated by laws. Investigations revealed that a staggering 64 lakh investors were duped of Rs 4,725 crore, with 18 lakh victims hailing from Maharashtra alone.

Moving forward, CID Chief and Additional Director General of Police, Prashant Burde, emphasized the ongoing efforts to trace and apprehend additional absconding suspects in this case and other significant investigations. The gravity of the situation underscores the need for continued diligence in unraveling the intricate web of financial wrongdoing perpetrated by the Samruddha Jeevan Group.