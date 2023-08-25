Navi Mumbai: Two Police Officials Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Uran Chit Fund Scam Accused

Mumbai Police | File Photo

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe suspended two police officials for allegedly helping the accused in the Uran chit fund scam. The suspension order was issued on Wednesday night.

Police Commissioner Bharambe confirmed FPJ about the development. However, he did not give much details.

According to sources, one official from unit two of the crime branch was also one of them who faced the action.

Supriya Patil, the main accused in the Uran Chit Fund scam wherein hundreds of investors lost their money confessed her crime and is currently in judicial custody. She mentioned the police officials' names from whom they received support in running the scam.

In February this year, Uran police arrested a 32-year-old Uran resident for allegedly cheating many gullible investors on the pretext of giving a 40 percent return in 50 days of investment. The police also seized Rs 9.99 crores of cash from the accused.

The accused was identified as Satish Vishnu Gavande, and he was caught with the money in a taxi alone when he was bringing it to Koprli in Uran.

Police held meeting with villagers and warned them not to fall prey to such schemes

The police had even held a meeting with villagers in Pirkon and Bhendkhal and warned them not to fall prey to such schemes. Police also put up banners and posters at various locations across the area to aware people. Even after that, there was no complaint against him.

On February 17, the Uran police received information that Gavande was coming to Koproli with money in a yellow and black taxi. The police laid a trap near Reliance Road in Koproli Chowk.

Despite the arrest of Gavande, no one came forward to register a complaint against him as investors were under the impression that they would get back their money after he came out on bail. During the investigation, the police booked several agents including the woman Patil. The role of police officials was also found, and finally, two police officials were suspended.