Pedestrian Day In Pune: Date, Venue, Time, Events - Here's All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

Pedestrians in Pune are in for a treat as the bustling Laxmi Road is set to transform into a vehicle-free zone on December 11. Starting from 10am until 8pm, vehicle access will be restricted along this road to commemorate Pedestrian Day.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has joined forces with the city police, traders association, and hawkers association to celebrate Pedestrian Day. The main event, a grand walking plaza, will span from Nagarkar Talim Chowk to Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk.

PMC's announcement on X (formerly Twitter) revealed a vibrant lineup of activities for the day. Highlights include a rangoli competition organised by the Rashtriya Kala Akadami, a street design and road safety exhibition presented by Parisar and Save Pune Traffic Movement. Additionally, there will be games, dance, singing, and street play programmes throughout the day.

For added convenience, Pune Metro will offer cycles from its Deccan and PMC stations to facilitate travel to Laxmi Road. Meanwhile, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) will increase bus services for residents' ease of commute.

"Punekars, are you ready to join in the festivities? Let's gather at Laxmi Road on December 11 at 10am," posted the PMC on its official handle.