 Pune News: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Persons Three Years After Woman Was Found Dead On Parvati Hill
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Pune News: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Persons Three Years After Woman Was Found Dead On Parvati Hill | Representative Image

After an unidentified woman was discovered deceased near a dilapidated water tank on Parvati Hill on August 17, 2020, an initial examination suggested no visible injuries, leading authorities to register a case of accidental death. However, recent findings from a forensic report unveiled evidence of assault on the woman's head and chest by a blunt object, confirming a homicide.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed against unidentified individuals at the Parvati police station. Despite ongoing efforts, the woman's identity remains unknown, although a tattoo reading 'Surekha' is visible on her arm. Police urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in identifying the victim.

The case is being investigated under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Jairam Paigude and Crime Branch Inspector Vijay Khomane.

