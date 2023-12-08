Pune News: Gym Trainer Assaults Man Using 10kg Weight Plate In Dhankawadi | Unsplash

In Pune's Dhankawadi area, a gym trainer allegedly assaulted a gym member, Pranav Pramod More (23), using a 10kg weight plate, resulting in serious head injuries that led to More's admission to a private hospital.

The accused, Rahul Deepak Tekwade (28), residing in Balajinagar, was presented before a court, which remanded him to a day's police custody.

As per police reports, Tekwade purportedly grew agitated, suspecting that More was teasing him. This anger reportedly led him to pick up a 10kg weight plate and strike More on the head, causing severe bleeding and requiring immediate hospitalisation.

More provided his account to a local publication, stating that he and a friend were exercising at the gym when the incident occurred. According to More, Tekwade accused him of teasing and provocation, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Amid the argument, Tekwade allegedly struck More on the head with the weight plate.