 Pune News: Employee Assaults Boss Over WhatsApp Group Removal
An FIR has been filed against the employee following the incident that took place at the company's office on Old Mundhwa Road in Chandan Nagar on December 1

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Pune News: Employee Assaults Boss Over WhatsApp Group Removal | Photo credit: IANS

An employee physically assaulted his boss in front of staff after being removed from the company's WhatsApp group. The employee also vandalised the office and damaged the boss' iPhone.

An FIR has been filed against the employee following the incident that took place at the company's office on Old Mundhwa Road in Chandan Nagar on December 1, between 12:30pm and 1:00pm.

According to the police report, Amol Seshrao Dhoble, aged 31 and a resident of Khandve Nagar, Lohegaon, Pune, who owns Insta Go Pvt. Ltd., lodged a complaint at Chandan Nagar Police Station on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against Satyam Shingvi, an employee at the company, under IPC 324, 504, 506, and 427, along with the Maharashtra Police Act.

As per police details, Shingvi had been the subject of multiple customer complaints, causing concerns about his behaviour. Despite attempts to address the complaints by contacting Shingvi, there was no response. Consequently, Dhoble removed Shingvi from the company's WhatsApp group. In retaliation, Shingvi, fueled by anger, confronted Dhoble at the office, demanding an explanation for his removal. He entered Dhoble's office with a bamboo stick, physically assaulting him and causing damage to his iPhone.

The Chandannagar police are conducting investigations into the incident.

