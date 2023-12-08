 'Pathetic Situation': Netizens Express Outrage Over Trash-Filled Streets In Pune
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Social media was stirred when a user, Sudhir Mehta, shared a "disheartening" picture of a trash-laden Pune street on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

In his post, he lamented the city's dwindling cleanliness and wrote, "Despite the sustained collective efforts of citizens, NGOs, social agencies, experts, Ganesh Mandals, and eminent residents, we continue on a downward spiral. Whether its our rivers, upscale localities, vastis, main roads or at local markets, the city is marred by the shameful sight of scattered garbage at ever corner."

"Symbolic gestures/drives from the administration have proven futile. We have with our actions and inaction, within a span of 10 years, managed to transform one of the nation's cleanest cities into an outright embarrassment for its citizens," he added.

Netizens resonated with Mehta's sentiments, sharing images of the "pathetic situation" in their areas.

"We need a sustainable solution, not just symbolic gestures," one user emphasised.

Another user pointed out the issue with overflowing garbage bins on Tulsibaug Road, where the roadside flower market coexists with stinking, overflowing waste, creating an unpleasant environment for sellers and customers alike.

"Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed in timely garbage collection in the last few years. Another issue is the removal of garbage containers from every chowk and corner," another user commented, reflecting on the root causes of the problem.

Check out the reactions below:

