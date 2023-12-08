'Pathetic Situation': Netizens Express Outrage Over Trash-Filled Streets In Pune | @sudhirmehtapune

Social media was stirred when a user, Sudhir Mehta, shared a "disheartening" picture of a trash-laden Pune street on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

In his post, he lamented the city's dwindling cleanliness and wrote, "Despite the sustained collective efforts of citizens, NGOs, social agencies, experts, Ganesh Mandals, and eminent residents, we continue on a downward spiral. Whether its our rivers, upscale localities, vastis, main roads or at local markets, the city is marred by the shameful sight of scattered garbage at ever corner."

"Symbolic gestures/drives from the administration have proven futile. We have with our actions and inaction, within a span of 10 years, managed to transform one of the nation's cleanest cities into an outright embarrassment for its citizens," he added.

Netizens resonated with Mehta's sentiments, sharing images of the "pathetic situation" in their areas.

"We need a sustainable solution, not just symbolic gestures," one user emphasised.

Another user pointed out the issue with overflowing garbage bins on Tulsibaug Road, where the roadside flower market coexists with stinking, overflowing waste, creating an unpleasant environment for sellers and customers alike.

"Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed in timely garbage collection in the last few years. Another issue is the removal of garbage containers from every chowk and corner," another user commented, reflecting on the root causes of the problem.

This is happening across Pune at every corner, pathetic situation — Ashish Bhattad (@ashishb0404) December 7, 2023

We need a sustainable solution, not just symbolic gestures. — Shubham Trivedi (@ShubhamTrivedii) December 7, 2023

#Pune is still using the age old big garbage bins which are always overflowing. On Tulsibaug road where there's a roadside flower market, rite in the middle of road, wet/dry garbage is overflowing & stinking the entire area. Just few feet away, flower sellers are sitting there 😔 — Anand Shetye (@avshetye) December 7, 2023

Absolutely, but whats the reason ? Not enough fund for staff ? Or therevare enoughh staff on paper to draw salary ? — RSP (@ravirsp) December 7, 2023

Waste of time in raising complaints in grievance portals. Complaints are just being closed without actions. Here people are ready to participate but govt dont want to improve. @Team_PCMC — Mandar🇮🇳 (@yourmandar) December 7, 2023

PMC has failed in the last few years in a timely garbage collection. Also another root cause has been the removal of garbage containers (those large size metallic howdas) from every chowk & corner. — ram1970 (@ram19703) December 7, 2023

Lack of political will and also pure avoidance from PMC officials. They are not implementing strict rules. — Rohit Mahajan🇮🇳 (@rohitmahajan826) December 7, 2023

I think Puneri and PCMC people need a deep awareness on cleanliness, civic sense, traffic deecipline. The rampant use of single use polythene bags continue, city and surrounding areas as very dirty, people do not follow traffic rules. Educated smart people..huh. — Vikas (@vikasln) December 8, 2023