Attention Punekars! Click Here To Know Which Roads To Avoid In Pimpri Chinchwad Tomorrow For Maratha Morcha

Manoj Jarange Patil has embarked on a journey by foot from Antarwali Sarati to Mumbai, making a scheduled stop today at Chandan Nagar (Kharadi Bypass), Pune.

Subsequently, on January 24 (Wednesday), the march is anticipated to reach the boundaries of the Pimpri Chinchwad Commissionerate. The procession will traverse various locations, including Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, Jagtap Dairy Chowk, Dange Chowk, Birla Hospital Chaphekar Chowk, Ahimsa Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Khandoba Mal Chowk, Tilak Chowk, Bhakti Shakti, Hotel Pune Gate Garden Family Restaurant, Dehu Road, and Talegaon, ultimately heading towards Mumbai.

In light of these developments, traffic modifications are set to be enforced under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri Chinchwad Commissionerate, commencing from 6 a.m. on January 24. These adjustments are in accordance with the directives issued by Deputy Commissioner Vivek Patil of the Traffic Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

As part of the traffic alterations on January 24, starting from 6 a.m. until the march reaches the Pune rural area, there will be a temporary suspension of all vehicle movements (excluding essential service vehicles). Traffic diversions will be implemented, guiding motorists along alternative routes. It is recommended that drivers plan their routes accordingly and make use of the suggested alternative paths during this period.

सर्व नागरिकांना सुचित करण्यात येते की, दि. २४ जानेवारी २०२४ रोजीच्या मोर्चा / पदयात्रेचा मार्ग पुढील प्रमाणे असून नागरिकांनी पर्यायी मार्गाचा वापर करावा.



Traffic instructions for the Sangvi Traffic Branch are outlined as follows:

Aundh DMart to Sangvi Phata: – All types of vehicles are prohibited. Vehicles on this route should make a left turn from Pole Chowk and proceed to their destination via Nagraj Road.

Pimple Nilakh to Rakshak Chowk: – Vehicles originating from Pimple Nilakh should follow the Jagtap Chowk – Kaspate Chowk route via Vishal Nagar DP Road instead of reaching Rakshak Chowk.

Intersection below Jagtap Dairy Bridge: – Vehicles from Kaspte Chowk should directly reach their destination by using the grade separator below Jagtap Dairy Chowk, avoiding the Aundh Ravet Road on the left and right sides.

Shivar Chowk Traffic: – Traffic from Shivar Chowk should avoid taking right and left turns to Aundh Ravet BRTS Road. Instead, proceed directly through the grade separator from Kaspate Chowk to the desired destination.

Tapkir Chowk, MM Chowk to Kalewadi Phata Bridge: – Entry for all vehicles is prohibited. Vehicles on this route should proceed from Rahatani Phata Chowk to their destination via Rahatani Gaon – Godambe Chowk.

Sangvi to Sangvi Phata: – Vehicles traveling from Sangvi to Sangvi Phata should follow the route via Shitole Pump – Old Sangvi and Vasantdada Putla Chowk – Old Sangvi – Dapodi to reach their destination.

Traffic instructions for the Wakad Traffic Branch are outlined as follows:

1. Tathawade Chowk to Dange Chowk:

- Vehicles should make a right turn at Tathawade Chowk using the Tathawade Underpass or the Hanging Bridge.

2. Kalakhadak to Dange Chowk:

- Vehicles are advised to perform a U-turn at Kalakhadak and proceed to the destination via Bhumkar Chowk.

3. Wakad Datta Mandir Road to Dange Chowk:

- Vehicles have the option to turn right or left at Annabhau Sathe Chowk for their desired destination.

4. Chhatrapati Chowk – Kasapte Wasti to Kalewadi Phata:

- Vehicles are instructed to take a left turn at Chhatrapati Chowk towards the destination.

5. Barne Corner Thergaon to Thergaon Phata:

- Traffic is directed to make a right turn or a U-turn towards Tapkir Chowk for reaching the desired destination.

6. Thergaon to Birla Hospital Chowk:

- Due to road closure, vehicles should utilize Shri Raghavendra Swami Matha or Barne Corner-Thergaon to reach their destination.

7. Kaveri Nagar Police Line:

- Vehicles are advised to avoid the Kaveri Nagar Underpass and take an alternate route via Wakad Police Station using Datta Mandir Road.

Traffic instructions for the Chinchwad Traffic Branch are detailed as follows:

1. Dalvinagar Chowk to Khandoba Mal and Chinchwad Station:

- The road is closed; vehicles should take the route via Bijli Nagar Chowk to reach their destination.

2. River View Chowk to Dange Chowk and Dange Chowk to Mahavir Chowk:

- Closure for all vehicles; an alternative route through Chinchwade Farm Road via Walhekarwadi Ravet is recommended. Bhosari-bound vehicles should use Bijlinagar Walhekarwadi.

3. Chinchwade Nagar T Junction from River View:

- Vehicles can proceed directly to their destination via Ravet.

4. Lokmanya Hospital Chowk to Mahavir Chowk Chinchwad:

- Road closed; vehicles are advised to turn left at Lokmanya Hospital Chowk and reach the destination via Dalvi Nagar.

5. Khandoba Mal Chowk via SKF Chowk Chinchwad:

- Access is closed; vehicles should divert via the Bijli Nagar Chowk route to reach their destination.

6. Link Road Pimpri to Morya Hospital Chowk – Keshavnagar:

- Vehicles are rerouted from Chaphekar Chowk to Moraya Hospital Chowk-Keshavnagar.

7. Mahavir Chowk and Shivaji Chowk Entry:

- Closed; vehicles are recommended to use Mohan Nagar Chowk to reach their destination.

8. Bijli Nagar Chowk to Triveni Hospital Chowk to River View Chowk:

- Access is closed; traffic should be diverted via Ravet to reach the desired destination.

9. Mukai Chowk towards Chinchwad:

- Take a left turn at Triveni Hospital Walhekarwadi, proceed via Parshwanath Chowk, Bhel Chowk. Make a left turn at Kachghar Chowk, take a U-turn at Bhakti Shakti Chowk, and proceed to the destination via Ankush Chowk, Triveni Nagar.

Traffic instructions for the Pimpri Traffic Branch are provided as follows:

1. Niramay Hospital towards Mahavir Chowk:

- Traffic is directed to turn left at Niramay Hospital and proceed to the destination via Morwadi Chowk.

2. Parashuram Chowk to Khandoba Mal Chowk:

- Access is closed; traffic is diverted via RD Aaga Road – Thermax Chowk to reach the desired destination.

3. KSB Chowk to Mahavir Chowk and Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk:

- Closure for all vehicles; vehicles are instructed to turn left at Basaveshwar Chowk and reach the destination via Auto Cluster.

Traffic instructions for the Nigdi Traffic Branch are detailed as follows:

1. Thermax Chowk to Khandoba Mal Chowk:

- Traffic should make a left turn from Parashuram Chowk via Mohan Nagar Chichmanwad instead of RD Aaga Road to Garware Company Compound and T Junction to Khandoba Mal Chowk.

2. Dalvi Nagar Bridge and Akurdi Gaothan:

- Traffic diverted via Ganesh Vision and Akurdi Gaothan to reach their destination instead of Khandoba Mal Chowk.

3. Durga Chowk Traffic:

- Diverted to Tharmax Chowk or via Yamuna Nagar instead of Tilak Chowk.

4. Bhel Chowk Traffic:

- Proceeds via Savali Pure Veg Restaurant instead of Tilak Chowk.

5. Appughar/Ravet and Transport Nagar Traffic:

- Route through Ankush Chowk, Triveninagar via subway (underpass) under Bhakti Shakti Circle instead of crossing Bhakti Shakti Bridge.

6. Bhakti Shakti to Dehu Road from Triveni Nagar Ankush Chowk:

- Direct route to Dehu Road Mumbai via Appughar Ravet through Bhakti Shakti Circle under subway (underpass).

7. Dehu Road Traffic:

- Diverted from Bhakti Shakti Circle to Triveni Nagar Chowk or via Bhakti Shakti Flyover in front of Punegate Hotel, straight through the grade separator to the desired destination.

8. Bhakti Shakti to Mumbai Traffic:

- Diverted to the desired destination via the Hanging Bridge.

Traffic instructions for the Bhosari Traffic Branch are detailed as follows:

1. Pune, Khadki, Dapodi, Phugewadi to Bhakti Shakti Chowk:

- Vehicles should be diverted via Moshi Chowk or Kaspate Chowk from Nashik Phata instead of going directly to Bhakti Shakti Chowk.

2. Chakan, Moshi, Alandi to Mumbai side via Nashik Phata:

- Vehicles should proceed from Panjarpol Junction via Spine Road to Triveninagar, Bhakti Shakti Underpass through Ravet or Nashik Phata Kaspate Chowk to reach the desired destination via Wakad Naka.

Traffic instructions for the Dehu Road Traffic Branch are as follows:

1. Talawade to Dehu Kaman old Mumbai:

- Traffic from Talawade towards Dehu Kaman (Entrance) Old Mumbai is completely stopped. Vehicles should reach the destination via Dehu village.

2. Mumbai Pune Express Highway:

- Complete closure at Somatane Exit and Dehu Road Exit. Traffic should proceed via Bangalore Highway.

3. Traffic to Mumbai via Bangalore Highway:

- Complete ban from the old highway starting at Kiwale Bridge. Heavy and small vehicles are redirected to their destination via the express highway