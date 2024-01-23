PHOTOS: Pune Sky Lit With Firecrackers On Pran Pratishtha Day

By: Anand Chaini | January 23, 2024

Devotees burst crackers to mark celebration in Pune on January 22, on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram temples consecration ceremony

Pune with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city

On Monday, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests

Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne

rime Minister said that the construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy

