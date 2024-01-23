PHOTOS: Pune Sky Lit With Firecrackers On Pran Pratishtha Day

By: Anand Chaini | January 23, 2024
Devotees burst crackers to mark celebration in Pune on January 22, on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram temples consecration ceremony
Anand Chaini
Pune with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city
Anand Chaini
On Monday, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations
Anand Chaini
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests
Anand Chaini
Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne
Anand Chaini
rime Minister said that the construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy
Anand Chaini