Pimpri Chinchwad: Relief in sight for Bhumkar Chowk traffic woes | FPJ

The road connecting Hinjewadi IT Park and Bhosari Chikhli MIDC in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area, has long suffered from severe traffic congestion, particularly at Bhumkar Chowk. Responding to numerous complaints, the Municipal Commissioner recently conducted a site visit and identified the cause of the road widening delay: an ongoing court case regarding the concerned land ownership.

Taking proactive measures, the Municipal Commissioner engaged in discussions with officials including the Town Planning Department, the Construction Project Department, and the landowners involved. Finally, the landowners have agreed to relinquish the necessary land to the Civic Body, clearing the way for the pending road work to resume soon. Once completed, the widened road will alleviate traffic congestion along the route from Wakad's Bhumkar Chowk to Shivaji Chowk in Hinjewadi.

Bhumkar Chowk traffic woes

Bhumkar Chowk, a notorious junction known for its perpetual traffic congestion, once again made headlines as videos capturing the chaos caused by rains went viral on social media recently. The footage revealed the nightmarish experience of commuters who found themselves stranded for hours in the unrelenting traffic jam. The viral videos drew attention to the dire situation at Bhumkar Chowk and authorities made some changes to the temporary traffic arrangements.

The successful resolution of this issue is credited to the concerted efforts of key individuals including Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of PCMC; Jitendra Wagh, Additional Commissioner; Prasad Gaikwad, Deputy Director of the Urban Planning and Development Department; Pramod Ombhase, Urban Engineer of the Civil Projects Department; and Prerna Sinkar, Executive Engineer of the Civil Projects Department.

Pramod Ombhase, Joint City Engineer, expressed optimism that the road widening project would soon commence, leading to smoother traffic flow and significantly benefiting the residents and commuters in the area.

