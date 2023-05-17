 PMC Plastic Bottle Collection Drive: Winners awarded by Chandrakant Patil
PMC Plastic Bottle Collection Drive: Winners awarded by Chandrakant Patil

The ceremony served as a platform to appeal to both the citizens and the Municipal Corporation to join forces and strive towards making Pune one of the top five cities in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission next year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Chandrakant Patil, the Guardian Minister of Pune, presided over an event where the winners of the 'Plastic Bottles Collection Competition' organized by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were honoured with awards.

Prakash Kharat from Kothrud-Bavdhan Ward, Sarhad College of Arts, Commerce, and Science in Katraj, and Rohan Abhilasha Society in Nagar Road - Wadgaonsheri Ward emerged as winners in the 'Plastic Bottles Collection Competition' organized by the Pune Municipal Corporation were recognized for their exceptional efforts in collecting plastic bottles and promoting environmental sustainability.

In attendance were esteemed guests including Dr Kunal Khemnar, Additional Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation, Asha Raut, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, Rituja Bhosle, a national tennis player and the cleanliness brand ambassador of PMC, former corporator Madhuri Sahasrabudhe, Avantika Kadam from Cummins India Company, and other notable personalities.

