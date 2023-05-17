Srijan 2023: SSVAP's annual exhibition of student photography and filmmaking kicks off in Pune | Pune

The much-awaited annual student photography and filmmaking exhibition, "Srijan," organized by Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Performing Arts (SSVAP), has officially kicked off on Wednesday.

The festival, showcasing the remarkable work of students from all three years of SSVAP's visual arts and photography program, is now underway from May 17. Distinguished industry figures, including renowned photojournalist Pablo Bartholomew and acclaimed cinematographer Aseem Mishra, will grace the event with their presence. This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for the public to witness the extraordinary talent and creativity of the next generation of visual artists and filmmakers.

Exhibition opened on May 17

The exhibition opened on May 17 with a screening of films made by SSVAP students. The films were followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers. On May 18, the exhibition will move to the Darpan Art Gallery, where it will remain open to the public through May 20. The first day of the photo exhibition on May 18 will showcase the work of first-year and second-year students. First-year students will be presenting their work from group projects, while second-year students will be showcasing their individual work. On May 19 and 20, the exhibition will feature the best work from third-year students' final year projects, as well as their best photos from their three years at SSVAP.

Schedule for May 19 and 20

On May 19, the exhibition will be officially opened by a guest photographer. The guest photographer will then walk through the exhibits with the SSVAP director to judge the best photographers from the graduating class. On May 20, the final day of the exhibition, a masterclass in photography will be held by the guest photographer. The masterclass will be followed by the announcement of the best photographers from the graduating class and a concluding speech by the SSVAP director.

Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Performing Arts (SSVAP) is a premier institution of higher education in visual arts and photography in India. Established in 2011, SSVAP offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in photography, filmmaking, graphic design, and illustration. The School's faculty are experienced professionals who are passionate about teaching. They are dedicated to helping students develop their talents and reach their full potential. SSVAP is affiliated with the University of Pune and is recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).