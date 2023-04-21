Pune: SICTA 2023 kicks off at Symbiosis Law School |

The eighth edition of the Symbiosis Law School's - International Criminal Trial Advocacy (SICTA) has kicked off on April 20, 2023, and will run until April 23, 2023.

This event in association with Synlitigators, SLS Pune Alumni, EBC Reader, and SCC Online, is being held under the guidance of Dr Shashikala Gurpur, the Director of Symbiosis Law School.

SICTA has garnered a reputation as one of the best practices of SLS Pune, drawing participation from renowned law schools in India and across the globe, including teams from China, the U.K., Poland, Malaysia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Kuwait.

This event aims to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the nuances of the International Criminal Justice System, inspire students to pursue careers in the field of International Justice, provide a real-time simulation of ICC Trial Proceedings, foster an understanding of the diverse roles and planning techniques employed by the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, defence, and victim(s), and enhance analytical and argumentative skills, as well as effective production of evidence.

Shashikala Gurpur, the driving force behind SICTA, said, "SICTA has always been a platform for young legal minds to explore the intricacies of international criminal trial advocacy and foster a deeper understanding of the nuances of the International Criminal Justice System."