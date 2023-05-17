Pune News: Teen drowns to death in swimming pool after lifeguards fail timely rescue | Representative Image

Pune: A 17-year-old boy tragically lost his life after drowning in a swimming pool in the Chikhali area. The incident occurred when the boy went for a swim with a relative around 4 pm.



Shortly after entering the pool, the boy found himself struggling in the deeper part of the water. Despite his relative raising an alarm, they were unable to pull him out in time. Eventually, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Case registered against pool authorities

A case has been registered, and the police have stated that they will investigate the incident to determine the absence of lifeguards and ascertain the negligence that led to this tragic loss of life.



The victim, identified as Rahul Mahantappa Vaghmode, resided in Morewasti, Chikhali. The incident took place at the Sai Aqua Marine reservoir in Sambhajinagar, Chikhali, on Tuesday, May 16.

Relative holds lifeguard, other individuals there responsible for tragic loss



Suraj Mallikarjun Vaghmode (29), the complainant, registered a case at Chikhali Police Station, holding the lifeguard and other individuals responsible for the incident.



Senior Police Inspector Gyaneshwar Katkar stated that according to the information provided, Rahul, the younger brother of the complainant, went to the reservoir in Chikhali on Tuesday afternoon for a swim. Unfortunately, he encountered difficulties while swimming and ultimately drowned.

The complaint alleges that the absence of lifeguards and the negligence of those present at the reservoir led to Rahul's untimely demise. The Chikhali police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.