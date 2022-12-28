Palghar: 9-year-old dies after drowning in swimming pool; cops book resort owners for negligence

The swimming pool at Mamacha Gaon resort | FPJ

Palghar: A nine-year-old kid died in a swimming pool drowning in a resort near Boisar on December 26. The incident occurred at a resort called 'Mamacha Gaon' that claimed their swimming pool is safe for both adults and children.

As many as 28 children of a Kasa school were visiting the resort ,which is situated on the east side on Boisar near Gundale village, with their teachers and parents on Monday.

Rudra Warakada, a class four student, was found dead in swimming pool before noon and was rushed to a private hospital which is three km away from the resort but was declared dead on admission.

The parents alleged that there were no lifeguards at the swimming pool.

Boisar police has registered a complaint against the resort owners for negligence and a pobe is underway.

Speaking to FPJ, Amit, co-owner of the resort said that the group was not given permit to access the pool and it was communicated well in advance to the school teachers and the parents.

"Every child aged between 9 to 11 was accompanied by either their parents or teachers to keep a watch on them as the resort is huge. Just a few minutes after breakfast time, the incident happened," said Amit adding that the swimming pool has a slope from 2.5 meters to 5.5 meters in depth.

FPJ also spoke with Rohit Raut, President of Kelwe Beach Paryatan Udyog Vikas Sangh, to understand the norms surrounding swimming pools. He said that pools below depth of 5 feet don't need lifeguards and that most resorts in Kelwe, which is a popular picnic destination in Palghar are 4.11 feet deep and their water level is also below 4.5 feet to avoid any untoward incident from happening.