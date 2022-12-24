Madhya Pradesh: Minor boys drown in Urmil river

e-Paper Get App
The duo had gone to a stop dam at the Gadha ghat of Urmil river. They jumped into the river

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
Representative Image | The Goan Network
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys, residents of Pancham Nagar village in Chhatarpur, drowned in the Urmil river, the Chandala police said on Saturday. The incident occurred when the boys, identified as Amit Yadav and Pranshu Sahu, both eight years old, were taking bath.

The duo had gone to a stop dam at the Gadha ghat of Urmil river. They jumped into the river. Both were swept away by the currents of the water body.

When the boys did not reach home until a long time, their family members grew anxious. Meanwhile, Yadav’s uncle was passing through the spot, who noticed his nephew’s clothes kept on the ghat and enquired about the same from his family members. On learning that Amit was not home at the moment, his uncle suspected something fishy and with the help of other locals, searched for the duo in the dam waters.

After some time, they recovered the bodies of both the boys. The Chandla police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began investigations. The bodies were referred for post-mortem thereafter, the police said.

