Madhya Pradesh: Two boys drown in reservoir in Chhatarpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
Representational Image |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two boys drowned in a reservoir in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening at a stop dam on Urmil river, under Banchhon police post, some 140 km from the district headquarters, police post in-charge Surendra Dwivedi said.

The boys, aged five and seven years, were playing in the vicinity and drowned in the reservoir, he said.

The bodies were fished out by the police and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

