Pune: PMC's Madhav Jagtap defends kicking food stall, says encroachers ignored repeated warnings | Screengrab

After a viral video on Tuesday showed Madhav Jagtap, the head of Pune Municipal Corporation's Anti Encroachment Department, kicking a stall on FC Road, Jagtap has come forward to clarify that the video portrayed only a partial truth.

Commissioner's order for strict action

According to Jagtap, the encroachers had been repeatedly warned over the past five to six months to remove stalls from FC Road. Prompted by the PMC Commissioner's order for strict action, Jagtap personally visited the site. Notably, the video was shared recently, but the incident itself occurred on April 5.

Urges Sule to consider both sides

In response to the incident, Jagtap appealed to public figures, including Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, to consider both sides of the story before forming an opinion. He expressed confidence that if Sule were to examine the other perspective, her viewpoint would change. On Tuesday, Sule had expressed surprise at the officer's behaviour, emphasizing the need for sensitivity among municipal officials and urging appropriate action to be taken against Jagtap.

However, the individuals who were attacked during the incident shared their experiences, with one victim revealing injuries to his head and hand sustained during the assault. The situation escalated rapidly when they requested the encroachers to produce their licenses, leading to the attack.

PMC employees staged protest after attack on Dhole Patil Road

Meanwhile, the employees of Pune Municipal Corporation's Anti-Encroachment Department staged a massive protest, demanding enhanced security measures after facing an attack during an anti-encroachment drive near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) the previous day.

Jagtap, addressing the crowd during the protest, strongly condemned the attack and expressed concern about the recurrence of such incidents. He emphasized the need for improved security measures to enable them to carry out their duties effectively and without fear.

The employees of the department continue to demand better security arrangements to ensure their safety while carrying out their duties. They hope that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the attack.

