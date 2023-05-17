Pune shocker: Accused dies by suicide in police lockup | Pixabay

Pune: In a shocking turn of incident, the accused in a vehicle theft case was found dead after hanging himself in the Vishrambaug police station lockup in Pune.

The accused, identified as Shivaji Uttam Garad (26) from Yavat area in Pune, was apprehended by the Pune police crime branch team and was under their custody for seven days. During the investigation, three stolen motorcycles were recovered from him, and further inquiries were being conducted by the police.

Arrested on May 12, dies on May 17

According to the police, on May 12, the crime branch team arrested Shivaji Uttam Garad, granting him a week in police custody. As part of the investigation, the team accompanied the accused to his hometown to recover the stolen vehicle".

Details reveal that after the investigation concluded, the accused was brought back to the lockup late at night. In a tragic turn of events, on Wednesday morning, the accused went to the bathroom and hanged himself.

DCP Sandip Gill (Zone 1) provided insight into the incident, stating, "The accused used a bedsheet, tore it at the corner, and fastened it to the iron rod of an exhaust fan to hang himself." When he failed to return for an extended period, the lockup staff became suspicious and found his body lifeless in the bathroom.

Police suspect reason behind suicide to be 'disturbed' mental health

A crime branch official stated, "During our visit to Yavat for vehicle recovery, the accused witnessed the dire condition of his family, which deeply disturbed him. He had a history of criminal activities, and was involved in three cases, including one ATM theft and two vehicle thefts."

This unfortunate incident has raised questions about the security measures in place within police lockups, and the mental well-being of prisoners.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.