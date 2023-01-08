ON CAMERA: Drunk man from Bihar sings after being arrested, dedicates lyrics to policemen, video from lockup goes viral | Twitter

Bihar: A man from the state seeing a liquor ban was put behind the bars for allegedly consuming alcohol and being found in a drunk state, according to several tweets on social media. In the footage that shows him (reportedly named Kanhaiya Kumar) locked up in the police station, the man can be heard singing Pawan Singh's "Daroga ji" song in his melodious voice. The video shows him vibing in the lyrics as he soulfully renders the song in presence of police officials at the premises. "Waah, waah," people can be heard saying in the background. Watch video:

Looks like the music industry has produced many songs dedicated to the police force. After a recent video showed a cop in uniform grooving to the popular Haryanvi beat "Balam Thanedar," this video of a man singing "Daroga ji" has gone viral.

According to Hindi news media reports, the man has been identified by the name Kanhaiya Kumar, a resident of the Kaimur district of Bihar. The reports mentioned him to be roaming on streets under the influence of alcohol in the Mufassil police station area.

