WATCH: Delhi Police SHO in uniform dances to 'Mera Balam Thanedar' at an engagement party; might face action

Delhi police may face disciplinary action after a video of him dancing at family function while in uniform went viral.

Identified as Srinivas, the cop is in charge of Narayana Police station in South-west Delhi, stated a report from NDTV.

In the now viral video, the officer can be seen grooving to a song that has trending on social media titled 'Balam Thanedar [My partner is a cop]'. Several people are seen filming, cheering the officer on as he dances with a family member.

In the video, the cop is further seen performing with sunglasses on as on-lookers cheer for him; some even showered the officer with currency notes.

According to a report in NDTV, the police officer was attending an engagement ceremony of a relative and was on leave at the time. It is understood that the officer put his uniform on specifically to dance on the song.

Reportedly, other policement who supposedly are a part of his team were also spotted in the video.

Srinivas has now come under the scanner since the video was widely shared with many slamming him for loweing the decorum of his uniform. Reportedly, senior officials are upset with his behaviour and may pursue a disciplinary action against him.