Delhi Rains: More Showers Likely In National Capital On Tuesday; IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi: The capital city has been experiencing rainfall for a few days, and residents have gotten relief from the scorching heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. Rainfall can create a situation of waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from Loha Pul where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall since yesterday



Traffic and public movement on Loha Pul to be stopped from 1700 hours on 2nd September due to rising water level in the Yamuna river, as… pic.twitter.com/Yk0YOMJR14 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

A red alert has been issued in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is predicted in the city and it is likely to continue through the week. Skies are expected to be cloudy, and it is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Yamunanagar, Haryana: The Yamuna River has reached flood levels due to continuous rainfall in the hills, posing a potential threat to Delhi. Hathini Kund Barrage is discharging 3,29,751 cusec of water, with all gates opened. Authorities have issued advisories for all villages… pic.twitter.com/XPmqHgh9tN — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

The weather department has put out a heavy rainfall alert for the Delhi-NCR region, which includes Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, as the relentless monsoon showers keep pouring down on North India. The IMD has issued a red alert in these regions.

𝐈𝐌𝐃 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭



🌧️Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh today.… pic.twitter.com/7G0Mv6WxiM — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 2, 2025

Heavy rainfall is predicted in these states

Apart from Delhi, extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several regions of the city. The Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to the ongoing flood situation in the state.

#WATCH | Delhi | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of the national capital following heavy rainfall



Visuals from Vasant Vihar pic.twitter.com/ugrZfslwy4 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.