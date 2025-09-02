 Delhi Rains: More Showers Likely In National Capital On Tuesday; IMD Issues Red Alert
Delhi Rains: More Showers Likely In National Capital On Tuesday; IMD Issues Red Alert

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
IMD Issues Red Alert In Delhi | Photo Courtesy: X/@deepak_070985)

Delhi: The capital city has been experiencing rainfall for a few days, and residents have gotten relief from the scorching heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. Rainfall can create a situation of waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

A red alert has been issued in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is predicted in the city and it is likely to continue through the week. Skies are expected to be cloudy, and it is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

The weather department has put out a heavy rainfall alert for the Delhi-NCR region, which includes Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, as the relentless monsoon showers keep pouring down on North India. The IMD has issued a red alert in these regions.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in these states

Apart from Delhi, extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several regions of the city. The Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to the ongoing flood situation in the state.

article-image

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

