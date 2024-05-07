 Bombay HC Halts Maharashtra's RTE Act Changes: AAP Parents Union Hails Decision
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBombay HC Halts Maharashtra's RTE Act Changes: AAP Parents Union Hails Decision

Bombay HC Halts Maharashtra's RTE Act Changes: AAP Parents Union Hails Decision

The RTE Act grants admission to children from disadvantaged and weaker sections in private schools through 25% reserved seats.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Halts Maharashtra's RTE Act Changes: AAP Parents Union Hails Decision | FPJ

A day after the Bombay High Court stayed the changes made by the Maharashtra government in the rules of the Right To Education Act, reprimanding the state government, AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said that AAP Parents Union welcomes the decision.

AAP Parents Union has been raising its voice in this regard by protesting and burning copies of this order.

The RTE Act grants admission to children from disadvantaged and weaker sections in private schools through 25% reserved seats. However, the Government of Maharashtra had changed this by stating that if there is a government or subsidised school within one kilometer radius, free admission under RTE will not be given in the private schools there. Due to this change, only 68,402 applications were filed until today for 886,411 seats from Maharashtra, the party claimed.

Read Also
Pune: Premature Baby With Bluish Hue Successfully Treated At Kamala Nehru Hospital
article-image

Every year, seven to eight lakh applications are received for admission in private schools, but most parents avoided filling RTE online applications as government schools were available, the party noted.

"Now, in fact, we demand that Education Minister Kesarkar and Education Commissioner, keeping in mind the Constitution and the purpose of socialisation of children, should immediately cancel this order and start online admission registration as per the original law," said Kirdat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Politician Booked for Performing 'Aarti' of EVM Machine in Pune

Maharashtra Politician Booked for Performing 'Aarti' of EVM Machine in Pune

Bombay HC Halts Maharashtra's RTE Act Changes: AAP Parents Union Hails Decision

Bombay HC Halts Maharashtra's RTE Act Changes: AAP Parents Union Hails Decision

Pune: IBB Students Awarded Prestigious Khorana Program for Scholars 2024

Pune: IBB Students Awarded Prestigious Khorana Program for Scholars 2024

Neglected Buses In Pune's Aundh Turn Haven For Criminals, Residents Demand Action (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Neglected Buses In Pune's Aundh Turn Haven For Criminals, Residents Demand Action (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Watch Video: Voter Sets EVM On Fire In Maharashtra's Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Watch Video: Voter Sets EVM On Fire In Maharashtra's Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency