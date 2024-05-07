Watch Video: Voter Sets EVM On Fire In Maharashtra's Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency | Video Screengrab

While the polling process was going smoothly on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Solapur Lok Sabha constituency, a voter set the electronic voting machine (EVM) on fire by pouring petrol on it.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the incident took place in Bagalwadi, Sangola taluka, Solapur district. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man trying to extinguish the fire on the EVM using water, while commotion has ensued inside and outside the polling booth.

Due to the incident, the polling had to be stopped for a while until a new machine was brought in. A heavy police presence was seen after the incident.

In Solapur, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter and three-time MLA from Solapur City Central constituency, Praniti Shinde, is the Congress candidate. She is facing a tough challenge from BJP's Ram Satpute. Satpute is an MLA from Malshiras in Solapur district within the adjacent Madha Lok Sabha constituency.